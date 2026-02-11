Strictly Soul returns with a Lovers’ edition this Friday

The exclusive event will take place on Friday, February 13th, setting the tone for one of the most celebrated days for lovers worldwide.

Set against the smooth, nostalgic sounds of R&B and soul, the Lover’s Edition promises an intimate, soulful night curated for music lovers and culture seekers.

This Friday, on Valentine’s Day eve, love will take centre stage, not just in hearts, but on the dancefloor.

Johnnie Walker Blonde has partnered with Strictly Soul to deliver a Lover’s Edition of the experience, a special Valentine’s Day special designed to celebrate love in all its forms, from romance and friendship to self-love and good vibes.

The experience will be powered by resident DJ Akio, alongside special guest DJs, delivering timeless classics, slow jams, and contemporary soul favourites - the kind of music that speaks to the heart and moves the soul.

Whether you’re single, taken, or it’s complicated, this is a night designed for everyone. Johnnie Walker Blonde is redefining Valentine’s beyond traditional romance, creating a space where people can connect, vibe, and celebrate love in all its expressions, powered by great music, great energy, and unforgettable moments.

The partnership between Johnnie Walker Blonde and Strictly Soul reflects a shared commitment to culture, community, and authentic experiences, blending premium whisky with soulful sounds to create a lifestyle moment that feels both intimate and elevated.

Speaking about the event, Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker East Africa, said:

“This partnership with Strictly Soul is about creating moments that feel real, emotional, and memorable. Valentine’s isn’t just about couples, it’s about connection, self-expression, and shared experiences. Johnnie Walker Blonde is all about bold, vibrant living, and the Lover’s Edition of Strictly Soul gives us the perfect platform to celebrate love in all its forms through music, culture, and community.”

From smooth blends to smooth sounds, the Lover’s Edition of Strictly Soul promises a night where love meets rhythm, whisky meets soul, and memories are made

