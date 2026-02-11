Abitex, colleagues face property seizure over Sacco money

A number of promoters including Abbey Musinguzi, popularly known as Abitex, alongside several colleagues now facing possible arrest and property seizure.

Authorities are turning the heat on a group of music promoters amid allegations that billions of Shillings meant to support struggling promoters had been mismanaged.

Tonny Ssempijja, head of the Uganda Music Promoters and Venue Owners Network (UMPONET), broke ranks and publicly accused Abitex and a group of fellow promoters of diverting funds given by President Yoweri Museveni.

According to Ssempijja, he personally petitioned Brigadier General Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU), prompting swift action.

“I was the one who blew the whistle about the President’s money stolen by Abitex and his friends,” Ssempijja declared, praising Gen Isoke for what he described as zero tolerance for corruption.

The controversy centers on Shs1.5 billion reportedly issued in January 2026 as a revolving fund to the Uganda Music Promoters SACCO (UMPS).

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), working alongside SHACU, summoned SACCO chairperson Paul Katongole and other leaders — including Godfrey Mayanja, Yasin Kaweesi, Abbey Musinguzi, and Zaidi Kafeero — to appear at SHACU offices on February 9, 2026, to assist with investigations into the alleged mismanagement.

But Ssempijja claims the problem runs deeper. He alleges that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shs8.6 billion intended to cushion promoters was shared among a small group.

He further accuses the same individuals of taking Shs2 billion from funds received from the President in 2018.

During a tense meeting with Gen Isoke, the accused reportedly admitted borrowing the money in their personal capacities and committed to refunding it within three days.

The anti-corruption chief allegedly warned that failure to comply would result in arrest and seizure of their assets.