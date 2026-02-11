Baileys elevates gifting this Valentines with personalised gifting pop-up

(L-R) The Baileys Brand Manager- Nancy Nansikombi and Robert V Nsibirwa the Marketing Manager Premium Spirits & Innovations UBL at the launch of the Baileys Valentines gifting pop-up

The pop-up will feature an extensive gifting catalogue, custom bottle engraving, fresh florals, designer perfumes from the Perfumery Bar and custom wrapping by Luxury gift hampers to elevate this gifting journey.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Baileys is giving its consumers the perfect gifting solution to treat their loved ones with a unique Baileys gifting pop up experience at Kisementi this Valentines week.

Best known for turning everyday moments into indulgent treating occasions, Baileys is turning indulgence a notch higher with a personalized gifting experience for everyone to craft the perfect gift for their loved ones with the classic Baileys Irish Cream and the new flavorful Baileys Strawberries and Cream.

The Marketing and Innovations Director- Catherine Ndungu explores some of the gifting options during the launch of the Baileys Valentines gifting pop-up

“UBL is shifting its focus from brand-led to consumer-focused approach tailored to cater to consumer needs through intimate experiences. This gifting pop-up is bringing convenience, thoughtfulness and a touch of luxury to life while making Baileys a partner in moments of celebration and indulgence," said Felicite Nson, Managing Director Uganda Breweries Limited.

Speaking during the official opening, Nancy Nansikombi the Baileys Brand manager said Baileys is about turning holidays such as Valentines into indulgent luxuries.

Baileys is giving its consumers the perfect gifting solution

“With both the Baileys Original Irish Cream and Strawberries and Cream, we are turning the art of gifting the Valentines season into a luxury ritual by pairing our iconic cream with personalized touches to make these moments of connection feel truly indulgent”, she concluded.

While gifting is the main occasion, the experience will include an indulgent experience for everyone to try out any of the Baileys treats from creamy cocktails, mouth-watering desserts, chocolate truffles, cheesecakes, to ice cold milkshakes.

By purchasing a gift at the pop-up, you stand a chance to win a saxophonist performance to your loved one courtesy of Baileys.

In the same spirit, both the original cream and the Strawberries and cream are available nationwide at any Shell Select outlets with complementary chocolate for every 750ml bottle purchased.