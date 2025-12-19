Kidnapped Kisaasi boy found alive, captor on the run

According to police, he was fed on cassava by his captor who is on the run.

According to police, he was fed on cassava by his captor who is on the run.

Police have confirmed the rescue of a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped by their shamba boy at their home in Ddungu zone, Kisaasi, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

Police have confirmed the rescue of a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped by their shamba boy at their home in Ddungu zone, Kisaasi, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, Mpirwe Tumwesigye Abraham was recovered alive in Busukuma, Wakiso district.

According to police, he was fed on cassava by his captor who is on the run.

The suspect, Muchunguzi David, a shamba boy employed by Dr Tumwesigye Emmanuel disappeared with his boss’ son on December 12, 2025 at around 4 pm.

Muchunguzi has been contacting the family for ransom to release the minor to the family. He has also been recording videos on TikTok reassuring the family that the minor was safe in his custody while demanding ransom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident reiterates Uganda Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke’s call for vigilance and neighbourhood watch.

“The festive period is characterized by joy, reunions, and travel. However, such excitement can sometimes invite crime such as theft, house break-ins, and domestic violence. Avoid leaving homes unattended. Inform a trusted neighbour when traveling. Strengthen neighbourhood watch groups and maintain close contact with nearby police establishments.

"Report suspicious persons or movements immediately,” he said recently.

He added that security is alert to avert crime ahead of the festive and electoral season.

“All security agencies are on heightened alert to ensure that people across the country celebrate in a peaceful and orderly manner. This season is unique because it coincides with the 2026 general elections,” he added.

Advertisement