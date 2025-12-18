Tunisia vs Uganda : Support our national team in the AFCON round 1 match with 1xBet!

The Uganda national team has missed participating in AFCON - they haven’t played in the final phase since 2019.

Tunisia vs Uganda : Support our national team in the AFCON round 1 match

The Tunisia national team is confidently moving towards its third World Cup in a row, but the Eagles of Carthage still have serious ambitions on the continental stage.

We have made a preview of the first match of the Uganda national team at the tournament - our opponents will be the Tunisia national team.

Their failure at the previous AFCON, where the team was unable to reach the knockout stage, only strengthened their motivation — Tunisia are determined not to repeat that result.

It was then, in the first tournament featuring 24 teams, that the Red Devils managed to make it to the knockout stage. Now Uganda hope to at least repeat that success.

AFCON 2025 will be held from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco.

The country, which is preparing to host the 2030 World Cup, intends to present itself in the best light as the host of a major national team tournament. As in the three previous editions, 24 national teams will take part in the competition.

