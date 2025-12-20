Advertisement

Buganda mourns Princess Diana Balizzamuggale, Kabaka’s sister

Moses King
Moses King 14:31 - 20 December 2025
Princess Diana Balizzamuggale Teyeggala
Buganda Royal Princess Diana Balizzamuggale Teyeggala is dead.
The princess is the younger sister of reigning monarch Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The death was announced by Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga on Saturday, December 20. 

Without revealing much, Owek Mayiga stated that the princess had been battling illness for an extended period and urged the public to respect the family’s privacy at this moment. 

She was  59 years of age and a daughter of the former monarch and first president of the Republic of Uganda Kabaka Edward Muteesa II. Her mother was Princess Catherine Karungu of the ancient Nkore kingdom, now defunct. 

Born in October 1966 while her father, Ssekabaka Muteesa II, was in exile, Princess Diana never met him before his death.

Beyond her royal lineage, Princess Diana was known for her involvement in faith-based and community initiatives, particularly within Uganda’s Buddhist community, where she supported education and spiritual development programmes.

Owek Mayiga noted that burial arrangements will be shared in due course. 

