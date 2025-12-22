Phaneroo’s Grace Lubega opens up on longstanding clash with Pastor Tom Mugerwa

The contention between the two preachers broke out in 2023 as they clashed over Kololo Independence Grounds, which they both need to hold their end of year prayers,

Apostle Grace Lubega, the head pastor of Phaneroo Ministries, has finally broken his silence regarding a spiritual row with Pastor Tom Mugerwa of Mutundwe Christian Fellowship (MCF).

Phaneroo had used the ground for three consecutive years to host their massive end-of-year crossover prayers.

In early 2023, Lubega says he initiated the standard paperwork to secure the ground for that year, but this time he was met with an uncharacteristic silence from government authorities, only to discover that the grounds had been double-booked and authorised for MCF instead.

Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International

Allegations of Hypocrisy and Deception

He detailed how he sent multiple delegations to MCF to resolve the matter amicably.

Initially, the MCF leadership reportedly claimed the overlap was accidental and promised to rescind their request.

However, as the weeks passed, no such letter of withdrawal materialised.

Lubega further alleged that during a mediated speakerphone call with an industry elder, Pastor Tom Mugerwa distanced himself from the decision, blaming a zealous church member for paying for the venue.

"I have never seen such hypocrisy in my life," Lubega remarked, noting that while Phaneroo is often labelled a cult by detractors, it was the "righteous" who were behaving with such lack of transparency.

The Clash of Altars

The conflict eventually moved beyond logistics into the realm of spiritual warfare.

During a final meeting which Pastor Tom reportedly skipped, Lubega claimed it became evident that the seizure of the grounds was a deliberate attempt by MCF to "uproot an evil altar" they believed Phaneroo had established in the city.

Lubega, incensed by the implication that his ministry was anything other than a light for the country, decided to withdraw from the chase, choosing to leave the final judgement to a higher power.

He noted that the animosity seemed deep-seated, fueled by a group of people disturbed by Phaneroo’s growing influence and their consistent use of the national landmark.

Pastor Tom Mugerwa

Divine Intervention and the Final Outcome

The saga reached a dramatic conclusion just three days before the 31st of December.

As Uganda prepared to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference, the government abruptly reclaimed Kololo to serve as a car park for the summit, effectively displacing MCF.

On the night of the crossover, Lubega says Phaneroo successfully filled their home ground in Naguru along with two neighbouring venues, while MCF was forced to relocate to the much smaller Kitebi Primary School grounds.

Reflecting on the outcome, Lubega issued a stern warning, suggesting that while he sought peace, any future attempts to "raise a head" against his ministry’s altar would result in a "disaster."