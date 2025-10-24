Minister tasks veterans to lead NRM mobilisation

The Minister for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo, has tasked Civilian Veteran Sub-county Chairpersons to serve as the NRM's primary grassroots task force in the lead-up to the next electoral cycle.

During a meeting at Parliament, the Minister stated that the veterans' political role was now paramount more than before.

"You are our task force, which is responsible for looking for President Museveni’s votes on the ground," the Minister instructed the chairpersons.

Ms Kaboyo stressed that their influence must be utilised to improve the party’s standing, particularly in Buganda, where the NRM performed poorly in the last elections.

“Wherever you are you live among people, you have neighbours and you interact with so many people who respect you. You carry his image on the ground. You are therefore the NRM’s primary task force,” she affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brigadier Jacob Asiimwe, Senior Presidential Advisor, reinforced this mandate, challenging the veterans to demonstrate their “mobilisation prowess.”

Minister for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo met civilian veterans at Parliament

He directly addressed past complaints that the veterans had been insufficiently involved, asserting that their time to lead the mobilisation effort was now.

“You have to know that there is no one more responsible for the NRM than you because you created it,” Brigadier Asiimwe concluded.

Akasiimo Gratuity Resumes After Halt

ADVERTISEMENT

The political assignment to spearhead the NRM’s election campaign came as the Minister provided updates on the long-delayed Akasiimo gratuity program, a one-off "thank you" payment established in 2008 for civilian veterans who supported the 1981-1986 liberation struggle.

Minister Kaboyo confirmed that payments have now resumed after the programme was temporarily halted by the President. The stoppage followed an investigation, prompted by the veterans' own letters, which suggested that while funds were being released, "very few people were getting the money."

The Minister clarified that the Ministry of Finance ceased sending funds for two financial years during the investigation, refuting false allegations that the Ministry of Luwero had continued to receive money. She successfully requested the President's permission to resume payments once a preliminary investigation report was submitted.

Minister for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo met civilian veterans at Parliament

Reassuring the chairpersons of the ongoing commitment, Minister Kaboyo stated, "Since last year we resumed getting the funds. Disbursement has resumed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Presidential Advisor Brigadier Asiimwe added crucial clarification regarding the scope of payments. He revealed that the over UGX 218 billion disbursed was spread across more than 60 districts, correcting the impression that the funds were allocated only to the Luwero Triangle. The Luwero Triangle received approximately UGX 100 billion, with the remainder sent to regions like West Nile and other parts of the country.