Singer Phina Mugerwa nominated for Female Workers’ MP seat

Singer Phina Mugerwa, alias Phina Masanyalaze, of the “Bampasudde” fame has been successfully nominated to contest for the position of Female Workers MP ahead of the 2026 general elections.

While addressing the press after her nomination, the Pearl of Africa Music Award winning singer argued that she will champion the rights of informal sector workers notably the welfare and rights of Ugandan women seeking jobs in the Arab world as domestic workers.

“I have come out to speak for the voiceless,” she said before adding.

“The informal sector workers are suffering. The Employment Act only protects the formal workers yet the informal sector workers are now contributing greatly to the GDP. We need to balance the boat. I want to speak for those in the factories and the women who go out of the country to seek jobs.”

Also known as the Ugandan Shakira, Phina also serves as the Vice Chairperson on the Uganda National Culture Centre Board and also as Uganda Musicians Association General Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phina started her music career in 2007 after completing her senior six.

Former MP and actor, then radio presenter Kato Lubwama (RIP) had announced on the radio that he was seeking dancers to join his Diamonds Ensemble Band. She auditioned with about 300 others and was among the three that were chosen.

Her songs like Bampassudde and Gyobera have made her a household name in Uganda's music industry

She faces Agnes Kunihira of the ruling National Resistance Movement, who is the incumbent and party flagbearer.

The Electoral Commission will conclude its nomination for MPs today.