‘Big rally crowds don’t win elections’ - Janet Museveni

Uganda’s First Lady, Janet Museveni, has cautioned members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) against complacency, stating that large crowds at political rallies do not guarantee electoral victory.

In a recent message directed at the youth of Ntungamo district, the First Lady—who is also the Minister of Education and Sports— stressed the importance of voter turnout and character development over showy campaign events, a prominent feature of the ongoing 2026 election campaign.

“I thank the Ntungamo Youth Task Force for your dedication. But let me remind you that large crowds at rallies do not vote — people do,” she warned.

“On voting day, please turn out in large numbers, assist the elderly, and ensure a peaceful and decisive voter turnout that will secure the NRM's victory.”

Mrs Museveni told the youths that safeguarding Uganda’s future relies on “discipline, unity, and peaceful participation.”

She urged them to reject the rising tides of “violence, hatred, and tribalism” that often accompany intense political periods.

The First Lady maintained that true development for the district and the nation begins not with academic achievement alone, but with strong moral character.

“Degrees alone cannot build a nation; honesty, integrity, and respect must guide us,” she asserted, calling on the youth to confront the “moral gaps that hold us back.”

Mrs Museveni's comments came during a political climate where the size of rally crowds has become the dominant measure of a candidate’s popularity.

President Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet on a campaign rally

Both the NRM and the main opposition leader, Bobi Wine, have been accused of crowd mobilisation tactics.

The NRM has been accused of ferrying supporters from distant areas including school children.

The NUP on the other hand has been accused by the police of causing disruptions through illegal processions in busy city centres.

In her directive, the First Lady shifted the focus onto grassroots organisation and efficient voting day execution.

She encouraged the Ntungamo youth to ensure a peaceful and decisive victory for the NRM by turning out in large numbers and actively assisting the elderly to vote.

