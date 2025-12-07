Ugandan woman killed by train in Germany after fight with colleagues 

Friends and family members confirm that Samantha was under a lot of mental stress at the time of her passing

The Ugandan community in Germany has been mourning the passing of one of their own this week. 23-year-old Samantha Twinomugisha is reported to have taken her own life by jumping in front of a train in Kleve, in Western Germany.

Friends and family members confirm that the deceased was under a lot of mental stress at the time.

Her mother, (names withheld) says Samantha, who was a second year university student, had been let down by the very community she was living with.

She is quoted by one the family friends accusing her colleagues of ‘driving her to whatever happened’

Days before her passing, according to her mother, Samantha was accused by two Uganda women of being romantically involved with their husbands.

Yet, she says, her daughter was only a business partner with the men, and that the women misunderstood the text messages they found on their husbands’ phones with Samantha.

One of Samatha’s friends, one Nakigozi, says one of the last messages that Samantha sent to her mother before her death read, ‘No one is fighting for me, no one believes in me.’

Deceased: 3-year-old Samantha Twinomugisha

Following her death, friends and colleagues started a Go Fund Me page to raise €16000 to enable them transport her body back to Uganda.

They described her as a person that was “full of hope, determination, and kindness — someone who brought warmth into every space and cared deeply for others.”

