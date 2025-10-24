NRM celebrates 5 unopposed parliament seats as NUP claims candidate abduction 

The Electoral Commission yesterday, Thursday concluded the nomination process of nomination of Members of Parliament contesting in next year’s election.

The process in the end yielded good news for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) which secured five parliamentary seats unopposed.

The ruling party has been celebrating the pre-election confirmation of its flag bearers, who now await swearing in as Members of Parliament without facing a ballot contest.

The candidates confirmed unopposed include high-profile government officials Anita Among, the current Speaker of Parliament (Bukedea Woman MP), and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (MP Ruhinda North).

They are joined by Lillian Paparu Obiale (Arua District Woman MP), Catherine Akumu Mavenjina (MP Older Persons, Northern Uganda), and Ruth Rujoki Mushabe (Kiruhura District Woman MP).

Party officials have described the uncontested victories as a strong early indicator of their electoral dominance.

NUP Alleges Abduction of Bukedea Challenger

The opposition, however, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of working with the NRM to deliberately exclude challengers.

These accusations intensified around the race for the Bukedea Woman MP seat, where Speaker Among secured her win.

The NRM intended candidate Florence Asio has reportedly gone missing

Earlier, three challengers were reportedly deregistered by the EC on the basis that they were not born in the district.

This week, the NUP had fronted a new candidate, Florence Asio to challenge the Speaker, but she failed to appear for nomination on the final day.

Meanwhile, the nomination process in other areas was reportedly fraught with tension; an earlier attempt to block the NUP candidate for Kachumbala County from entering the EC offices was averted only after an "intense standoff and protest."

NUP President Bobi Wine last night used social media to claim the disappearance of his party’s intended candidate for the Bukedea seat, Asio Florence.

“The whereabouts of our candidate for Bukedea Woman MP, Asio Florence are unknown currently,” Bobi Wine posted.

