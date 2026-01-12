Advertisement

‘Gloves off’: Abryanz talks tough after Gloria Njuba’s release from jail

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:10 - 12 January 2026
Fashion designer Abryanz has called for the Gloria Njuba–Sheilah Gashumba dispute to be resolved in court after Njuba was released on police bond following her arrest over alleged cyber harassment.
Advertisement

Fashion designer Abryanz on Sunday, January 11, 2026, helped socialite Gloria Njuba secure police bond after her arrest.

Advertisement

Njuba recently fell out with media personality and deejay Sheilah Gashumba. The two were once close friends. Their dispute spilled onto social media and later led to Njuba’s arrest.

After her release, Abryanz posted a series of messages on Snapchat.

“Finally Gloria can go peacefully to her bed like those who did the same thing she did, and she will now be listened to. #GlovesOff,” he wrote.

He added: “Two wrongs do not make a right. You cannot have your cake and eat it. You cannot have others arrested for the same things you do every day. Nobody has a monopoly of justice.”

Advertisement

Abryanz, who was also once close to Gashumba, said the matter should go to court.

“The time to manipulate the system is over. There are very good public servants out there who listen. To God be the glory. #GlovesOff,” he said.

In another post, he said he hoped the case would reach court so Njuba could speak freely.

“I pray these matters go to court, where Gloria can give evidence with no fear or favour. Heads will turn. #GlovesOff,” he wrote.

Police arrested Njuba on January 9, 2026, while she was hosting a live TikTok broadcast. During the stream, she spoke about her differences with Gashumba.

Advertisement
Sheilah Gashumba

Before the arrest, Gashumba warned that she would take legal action against anyone she accused of damaging her reputation. She said she would press charges over cyber harassment.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
EC to announce presidential results within 48 hours
News
12.01.2026
EC to announce presidential results within 48 hours
List of complex surgeries Mulago Hospital has conducted in 2 years
News
12.01.2026
List of complex surgeries Mulago Hospital has conducted in 2 years
Ugandan man warns others after escaping forced recruitment into Russia-Ukraine war
News
12.01.2026
Ugandan man warns others after escaping forced recruitment into Russia-Ukraine war
Ugandan chef Walinda secures historic Pan-African award nomination, TikTok verification
Lifestyle
12.01.2026
Ugandan chef Walinda secures historic Pan-African award nomination, TikTok verification
‘Gloves off’: Abryanz talks tough after Gloria Njuba’s release from jail
Entertainment
12.01.2026
‘Gloves off’: Abryanz talks tough after Gloria Njuba’s release from jail
Suspects arrested after failed robbery at NMS warehouse
News
12.01.2026
Suspects arrested after failed robbery at NMS warehouse