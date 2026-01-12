‘Gloves off’: Abryanz talks tough after Gloria Njuba’s release from jail

Fashion designer Abryanz has called for the Gloria Njuba–Sheilah Gashumba dispute to be resolved in court after Njuba was released on police bond following her arrest over alleged cyber harassment.

Fashion designer Abryanz on Sunday, January 11, 2026, helped socialite Gloria Njuba secure police bond after her arrest.

Njuba recently fell out with media personality and deejay Sheilah Gashumba. The two were once close friends. Their dispute spilled onto social media and later led to Njuba’s arrest.

After her release, Abryanz posted a series of messages on Snapchat.

“Finally Gloria can go peacefully to her bed like those who did the same thing she did, and she will now be listened to. #GlovesOff,” he wrote.

He added: “Two wrongs do not make a right. You cannot have your cake and eat it. You cannot have others arrested for the same things you do every day. Nobody has a monopoly of justice.”

Abryanz, who was also once close to Gashumba, said the matter should go to court.

“The time to manipulate the system is over. There are very good public servants out there who listen. To God be the glory. #GlovesOff,” he said.

In another post, he said he hoped the case would reach court so Njuba could speak freely.

“I pray these matters go to court, where Gloria can give evidence with no fear or favour. Heads will turn. #GlovesOff,” he wrote.

Police arrested Njuba on January 9, 2026, while she was hosting a live TikTok broadcast. During the stream, she spoke about her differences with Gashumba.

