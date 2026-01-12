Suspects arrested after failed robbery at NMS warehouse

The Principal Public Relations Officer, Sheilla Nduhukire, said the agency remains fully operational and alert.

National Medical Stores has confirmed an attempted robbery at one of its rented warehouse facilities in Entebbe.

The incident happened on the night of January 11, 2026.

NMS security teams, working with the Special Forces Command and the Uganda Police Force, detected the attempt early and stopped it.

The area was cordoned off to allow security agencies to carry out investigations.

No medical supplies were lost. Security teams intercepted the suspects while the supplies were still on site.

Two suspects sustained injuries during the operation and are receiving treatment in hospital. Three others are in custody.

Operations at NMS were not affected.

The Principal Public Relations Officer, Sheilla Nduhukire, said the agency remains fully operational and alert.

“NMS security teams, working jointly with the Special Forces Command and the Uganda Police Force, swiftly detected and successfully foiled the attempt,” Nduhukire said.

“NMS continues to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities and remains committed to safeguarding our personnel, assets, and the integrity of the national medicines supply chain,” she said.