Advertisement

Suspects arrested after failed robbery at NMS warehouse

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:44 - 12 January 2026
Sheilla Nduhukire, Principal Public Relations Officer, NMS
The Principal Public Relations Officer, Sheilla Nduhukire, said the agency remains fully operational and alert.
Advertisement

National Medical Stores has confirmed an attempted robbery at one of its rented warehouse facilities in Entebbe.

Advertisement

The incident happened on the night of January 11, 2026.

NMS security teams, working with the Special Forces Command and the Uganda Police Force, detected the attempt early and stopped it.

The area was cordoned off to allow security agencies to carry out investigations.

No medical supplies were lost. Security teams intercepted the suspects while the supplies were still on site.

Advertisement

Two suspects sustained injuries during the operation and are receiving treatment in hospital. Three others are in custody.

Operations at NMS were not affected.

The Principal Public Relations Officer, Sheilla Nduhukire, said the agency remains fully operational and alert.

“NMS security teams, working jointly with the Special Forces Command and the Uganda Police Force, swiftly detected and successfully foiled the attempt,” Nduhukire said.

She added that NMS is cooperating with investigators and remains committed to protecting its staff, assets and the national medicines supply chain.

Advertisement

“NMS continues to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities and remains committed to safeguarding our personnel, assets, and the integrity of the national medicines supply chain,” she said.

Nduhukire also thanked security agencies for their quick response and said more updates will be shared later.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
EC to announce presidential results within 48 hours
News
12.01.2026
EC to announce presidential results within 48 hours
List of complex surgeries Mulago Hospital has conducted in 2 years
News
12.01.2026
List of complex surgeries Mulago Hospital has conducted in 2 years
Ugandan man warns others after escaping forced recruitment into Russia-Ukraine war
News
12.01.2026
Ugandan man warns others after escaping forced recruitment into Russia-Ukraine war
Ugandan chef Walinda secures historic Pan-African award nomination, TikTok verification
Lifestyle
12.01.2026
Ugandan chef Walinda secures historic Pan-African award nomination, TikTok verification
‘Gloves off’: Abryanz talks tough after Gloria Njuba’s release from jail
Entertainment
12.01.2026
‘Gloves off’: Abryanz talks tough after Gloria Njuba’s release from jail
Suspects arrested after failed robbery at NMS warehouse
News
12.01.2026
Suspects arrested after failed robbery at NMS warehouse