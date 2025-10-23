Ken Lukyamuzi bounces back after 10 years in the cold 

Veteran politician Ken Lukyamuzi has bounced back to elective politics after ten years in the cold. The Conservative Party leader hopes to clinch the Rubaga South Parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections.

Lukyamuzi, 72, was among the hundreds of politicians who thronged the Electoral Commission offices in Kampala for nominations.

While addressing the press Lukyamuzi argued that his constituents are suffering due to poor leadership. He hopes to improve service delivery to the constituents once elected.

“I have been receiving indescribable cheers, a symbol that I have been welcomed in a big way,” he said before adding.

“ I have come to rescue the people of Rubaga South. For the past ten years nothing has been going on in Rubaga South.”

At national level, Lukyamuzi in true conservative sense alluded to the ideals of the pre-colonial and independence era political party, Kabaka Yekka that aligned itself with the Buganda monarchy. He argued that he will advocate for constitutional reforms bordering federalism that he believes will give Ugandans the true independence they deserve.

“The people got their independence in the form of regional governance. Since Obote abandoned that course of action, we have never recovered,” he said.

He also added that the eleventh parliament has not served Ugandans at all.

Lukyamuzi says the parliament missed an opportunity to advocate for electoral reforms as guided by the Supreme Court as in the case of Amama Mbabazi versus the Electoral Commission.

Lukyamuzi’s tenure in Rubaga South

He represented Rubaga South in parliament from 2001 until 2006.

However, due to his failure to declare personal assets, as required by law, he was kicked out of parliament in January 2006. Suzan Nampijja Lukyamuzi, his daughter was elected to replace him and represented the constituency in the 8th parliament (2006–2011).

Ken Lukyamuzi sued the Inspector General of Government (IGG) for wrongful dismissal from parliament. The Supreme Court agreed with Lukyamuzi and awarded him back pay and removed the restriction to run for political office that had been placed on him by the IGG.

During the 9th parliament (2011–2016), Ken Lukyamuzi bounced back and was elected a second time to represent Rubaga South Constituency.

During the 2016 election cycle, Ken Lukyamuzi lost his constituency to Kato Lubwama (RIP), an independent politician, whose other occupation was as a comedian.