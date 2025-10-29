Police break into, teargas Bobi Wine’s hotel in Lira

NUP President Bobi Wine, and his entourage were subjected to a midnight raid by police and military personnel at their accommodation in Lira City.

The raid on Tembo Trek Courts hotel sparked alarm as details and footage of the operation surfaced on social media.

The opposition leader first alerted the public to the events late last night via a post, claiming the hotel had been “raided by the police and military commanded by one Moses Mukiibi.”

He revealed that the forces were “currently breaking into the rooms.”

Earlier that day, Mr. Kyagulanyi had held campaign rallies in the Otuke and Alebtong districts.

Videos shared online, including a clip captured by Bobi Wine himself, showed uniformed police officers walking the corridors of the hotel.

Throughout the footage, individuals could be heard coughing, an apparent result of teargas being deployed inside the building.

One of Bobi Wine’s aides was seen lying on the floor, visibly struggling and complaining of difficulty in breathing, as colleagues frantically attempted to fan air around her using clothing.

In the midst of the chaos, the NUP principal confronted the commanding officers, demanding an explanation for the forced entry and use of gas.

One of the officers, however, shrugged off the accusations, stating, “We did not break into all rooms. We just opened them.”

Meanwhile, Lina Zedriga, the NUP Vice President for Northern Uganda, narrated that she had only just entered her room when the police forcibly entered, shattering the glass windows before releasing teargas.

Ms. Zedriga said she immediately started to pray while choking on the fumes.

It was also reported that the hotel receptionist had been detained by the authorities following the raid.

As of early this morning, the police have provided no official explanation for the military and police operation