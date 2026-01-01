Uganda’s national voters’ register reaches 21.6 million ahead of 2026 polls

Uganda’s Electoral Commission says the national voters’ register now has over 21.6 million voters and will be the official basis for confirming who is eligible to vote in the 2026 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the Commission said the register is arranged alphabetically by surname and spread across 50,739 polling stations nationwide. It will be the official tool used to confirm voter eligibility on polling day.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama said only the names in the register will determine who votes, even if a person does not present a National Identity Card.

He said the register helps candidates and their agents verify voters and protect the process from irregularities.

Presidential candidates have already received soft copies of the register as required by law. The Commission will later issue hard copies of the photo-bearing register to candidates contesting the presidency.

Officials said the size of the register reflects continued population growth and voter registration. Uganda will hold presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on January 15, 2026.