Voters can cast ballots without National ID - EC

The Electoral Commission has said Ugandans can still vote in the coming general elections even without a National Identity Card or voter location slip, as long as their names are on the National Voters Register.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama made the clarification on Wednesday, January 31, 2025, while speaking to journalists at the Commission headquarters in Kampala. He said the National ID and voter location slip are only tools to ease verification and speed up the process.

“The foundation for one to vote is to be in the National Voters Register,” Byabakama said. “If you don’t have the voter location slip or National ID, all you need is to show up and mention your name.”

He also responded to concerns about the rising number of candidate disqualifications. He said the Commission does not initiate petitions, but rather acts on complaints raised by citizens and candidates. He noted that more than 400 petitions have been received so far.

Byabakama said the increase in petitions shows greater public vigilance. He also cited cases where aspirants submitted forged signatures, including signatures of dead people, saying such illegalities cannot be ignored.

He clarified comments he recently made asking voters to leave polling centres after voting, saying the aim is to prevent tension. He recalled incidents from the 2021 polls where groups stormed polling centres and destroyed electoral materials.