Advertisement

Voters can cast ballots without National ID - EC

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:28 - 01 January 2026
Voting
The Electoral Commission has clarified that Ugandans can vote in the 2026 elections without a National ID or voter location slip as long as their names are on the National Voters Register, while also addressing petition concerns and urging peaceful participation.
Advertisement

The Electoral Commission has said Ugandans can still vote in the coming general elections even without a National Identity Card or voter location slip, as long as their names are on the National Voters Register.

Advertisement

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama made the clarification on Wednesday, January 31, 2025, while speaking to journalists at the Commission headquarters in Kampala. He said the National ID and voter location slip are only tools to ease verification and speed up the process.

“The foundation for one to vote is to be in the National Voters Register,” Byabakama said. “If you don’t have the voter location slip or National ID, all you need is to show up and mention your name.”

He also responded to concerns about the rising number of candidate disqualifications. He said the Commission does not initiate petitions, but rather acts on complaints raised by citizens and candidates. He noted that more than 400 petitions have been received so far.

Byabakama said the increase in petitions shows greater public vigilance. He also cited cases where aspirants submitted forged signatures, including signatures of dead people, saying such illegalities cannot be ignored.

Advertisement

He clarified comments he recently made asking voters to leave polling centres after voting, saying the aim is to prevent tension. He recalled incidents from the 2021 polls where groups stormed polling centres and destroyed electoral materials.

As preparations for the 2026 polls continue, he urged citizens to confirm their details in the register and keep the election season peaceful.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
VIDEO: Winnie Wa Mummy forced off Enkuuka stage after outfit sparks concern
Entertainment
01.01.2026
VIDEO: Winnie Wa Mummy forced off Enkuuka stage after outfit sparks concern
Uganda’s national voters’ register reaches 21.6 million ahead of 2026 polls
News
01.01.2026
Uganda’s national voters’ register reaches 21.6 million ahead of 2026 polls
Voters can cast ballots without National ID - EC
News
01.01.2026
Voters can cast ballots without National ID - EC
Museveni accuses Bobi Wine of ferrying supporters to rallies
News
01.01.2026
Museveni accuses Bobi Wine of ferrying supporters to rallies
Museveni bans caning of civilians by police, army in New Year message
News
31.12.2025
Museveni bans caning of civilians by police, army in New Year message
Gospel singer Mungu Feni charters plane to keep New Year’s promise to family
Entertainment
31.12.2025
Gospel singer Mungu Feni charters plane to keep New Year’s promise to family