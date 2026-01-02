I do not know who Tracy Melon is – Bebe Cool

Veteran Ugandan musician Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has stirred debate in the music industry after admitting that he does not personally know songstress Tracy Melon, despite including her on his annual list of top Ugandan songs and artists for 2025.

Bebe Cool made the remarks yesterday while releasing his much-anticipated end-of-year list, which assesses creativity, consistency and influence within Uganda’s music scene.

‘I know the name, not the music’

Singling out Tracy Melon—best known to fans for songs such as Kakana and Ogenda Kulilaba—the Gagamel boss said her inclusion was based largely on her visibility rather than a clearly identifiable hit.

“I do not know this artist but I keep hearing the name Tracy Melon,” Bebe Cool said. “She is a trending name without a clear outstanding hit song. Specifically, I cannot point a finger to any of her songs. I don’t know that artist, but I know the name.”

He added that if she had a major song or a widely recognised music video, he would be familiar with it, given his long-standing involvement in the industry.

Visibility as currency in modern music

According to Bebe Cool, Tracy Melon’s presence on the list reflects how modern music consumption has shifted, with branding, visibility and conversation sometimes outweighing hit records.

“Her name as a new artist has been all over the place, and that is why she is on my list,” he explained.

The comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning how an artist can be recognised without a defining hit, while others argue that trending status itself is a form of success in today’s digital-driven industry.

A broader reflection on the industry

Tracy Melon’s mention came within a wider critique of the Ugandan music industry, which Bebe Cool said has generally declined in quality compared to previous years.

While praising artists such as Joshua Baraka, Elijah Kitaka and Lydia Jazmine for their professionalism and investment in albums, he warned that laziness, drug abuse and false confidence were holding many back.

