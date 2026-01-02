Bobi Wine names transition committee to usher in new government

Mr Kyagulanyi revealed that his party has already activated a transitional mechanism led by a technical team of experts which is tasked with producing a comprehensive blueprint for the structure of a new government.

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has announced the formation of a transition committee tasked with preparing the groundwork for a new government, should the National Unity Platform (NUP) win the next general elections.

Speaking on Thursday evening during his end-of-year national address at the NUP offices in Makerere Kavule, the opposition leader said the country is ripe for a "peaceful transfer of power and a new social contract rooted in the principles of justice and fairness.”

The NUP leader stressed that while the struggle for democratic change continues, equal attention is being paid to how the country would be governed during a post-election transition period.

He noted that responsible leadership demanded advance planning to avoid uncertainty and disruption.

Transition committee and roadmap

Mr Kyagulanyi revealed that his party has already activated a transitional mechanism led by a technical team of experts. This group is currently tasked with producing a comprehensive blueprint for the structure of a new government.

He added that immediately after winning elections, NUP’s political teams would formally join the technical experts to define a clear transitional roadmap.

This process, he said, would focus on agreeing priorities and preparing systems and personnel to receive the instruments of authority by May 2026.

During the transition period, Bobi Wine pledged that the safety of every citizen would be guaranteed, regardless of their past political affiliations. He also committed to forming a broad-based, merit-driven government that reflects Uganda’s diversity and aspirations, saying this would represent the “true face of Uganda”.

