VIDEO: Winnie Wa Mummy forced off Enkuuka stage after outfit sparks concern

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:54 - 01 January 2026
Screengrab from the performance. Image credit: Mbu.ug
Winnie Wa Mummy’s performance at the Enkuuka show was cut short after organisers asked her to cover up and leave the stage, reportedly due to concerns about her outfit in the presence of the Kabaka.
Singer Winnie Wa Mummy, real name Winnie Nakafeero, faced an unexpected setback at the CBS FM Enkuuka Bwaguugwa end-of-year show when her performance was stopped midway.

She joined Mudra on stage on Monday, December 30, 2024, to perform their collaboration. As the music started, the sound system suddenly went off, leaving Mudra to entertain the crowd without backing sound.

While they waited for the performance to resume, organisers walked on stage with a long black jacket and told Winnie Wa Mummy to wear it. Soon after she put it on, she was asked to step off the stage.

The move sparked speculation that her outfit was considered unsuitable in the presence of Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, who was still at the venue.

King Saha later took over the stage, meaning fans did not get to watch the full performance.

This was Winnie Wa Mummy’s second time performing at Enkuuka, but unlike her debut appearance, this year ended in disappointment.

Her fans have since shared messages hoping she will return to the event next year and get a chance to perform without interruption.

