Museveni accuses Bobi Wine of ferrying supporters to rallies

President Yoweri Museveni has accused opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, of ferrying supporters to his political rallies in an attempt to manufacture the image of widespread popular support.

Speaking during his End of Year national address, President Museveni said some opposition actors were engaging in what he described as indiscipline and anarchic conduct.

He attributed this behaviour to “wrong politics” and alleged foreign influence, accusing unnamed external backers of funding activities aimed at destabilising the country.

According to the President, these foreign interests were using opposition figures to sow chaos and undermine law and order.

“You have been seeing the indiscipline and anarchic conduct of some of the opposition, guided by the wrong politics in their heads and prompted by parasitic foreigners that back them,” he said.

“They make many mistakes. These include transporting audiences to create the image of big crowds at rally venues."

Alleged transport of ‘nomadic audiences’

The President cited arrests made in Mbarara, where individuals allegedly following Kyagulanyi were detained.

He claimed those arrested confessed to operating a fleet of up to 200 vehicles used to move what he described as “nomadic audiences” between rally venues. Museveni said this was part of a broader plan to create disorder on behalf of foreign sponsors.

However, similar accusations have previously been levelled against Museveni’s own National Resistance Movement (NRM).

