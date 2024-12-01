Latest Local News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda

LocalLatest Local News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda
Thomas Tayebwa rubs shoulders with Manchester United greats Tayebwa, an ardent fan of Manchester United graced the club’s first premier league home game under new manager Ruben Amorim.
Setback for Gashumba as Ugandan Parliament rejects Abavandimwe citizenship claimThe parliamentary defence committee presented its report this week, dismissing most of the concerns raised by the Abavandimwe.
Gen Saleh's family condemns false rumours about his health Some social media users embarked on circulating claims that the 64-year-old had been admitted to hospital in critical condition.
Byanyima recounts rigorous appointment process at UNAIDS; dispels claims of Museveni helpMrs Byanyima addressed and refuted rumours that her appointment was facilitated by Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni.
Ugandan authorities seize contraband, wildlife from Chinese in NaguruA recent operation by Ugandan authorities has led to the seizure of vast amounts of contraband and prohibited wildlife items from a homestead in Naguru occupied by Chinese nationals.
King Oyo Nyimba's caretaker Rev. Richard Baguma passes awayRev. Baguma was a highly respected figure in the Tooro Kingdom, known for his deep knowledge of the region’s history, culture, and traditions.
3 MPs lose gun licences as Uganda Police moves to curb misuseThe legislators were accused of inappropriate conduct involving firearms, prompting the police to withdraw their licences
Teachers face new qualification requirementsThe Committee on Education and Sports has recommended that pre-primary, primary, and secondary school teachers must hold a degree in education or a relevant degree alongside a postgraduate diploma in education to qualify for registration.
Government unveils plans to extend internet to all sub-countiesThe Minister for Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, has announced government plans to expand internet connectivity to all sub-counties.
TikToker Auntie Kaduuka has fled the country – PoliceNakimaanya has been accused of defrauding at least 10 victims, mainly Ugandans based abroad.
MP proposes legalising, taxing prostitutionThe legislator from Eastern Uganda argued that prostitution should be formalised, regulated, and taxed, presenting it as a potential revenue stream for the country.
Arresting Alien Skin, an NRM supporter, shows government justness – Minister BalaamThe minister cited the recent arrest of Alien Skin as evidence of the government’s impartiality.
G4S security guards under investigation over Shs1 billion robberyPreliminary findings suggest that two G4S security guards, while transporting cash from Lubowa to Nakasero, allegedly conspired to rob the bullion van, registration number UAJ 199T.
Ssemakadde ‘back in control’ as ULS descends deeper into chaosSsemakadde made a bold comeback by reclaiming control of ULS’s official social media channels and issuing a statement denouncing Munaabi and his faction.
Uganda Law Society expels President SsemakaddeThe ULS Council, led by Secretary Philip Munaabi, resolved to expel Ssemakadde and Vice President Asiimwe Anthony in an effort to “restore public confidence in the organisation.”
Ssemujju Nganda to name artists paid to attack himSsemujju accused Saleh of orchestrating a smear campaign against him following their recent public clash
MPs push for Ssemakadde resignation from ULS presidencyThe MPs, who held a press briefing at Parliament, described Ssemakadde’s comments as derogatory and an insult to both Karamoja and Ugandan women
UNRA announces alternative routes to Jinja as repairs commence on Mabira sectionThis vital section, particularly near Lugalambo at the forest's edge, has become a hazard for road users due to gaping potholes and a slippery surface, worsened by recent rains.
Teachers protest poor pay at Kampala Parents' School owned by Sudhir RupareliaTeachers at Kampala Parents' School, located in Naguru, have staged a protest over their poor pay at the primary school.
KCCA lauds ATC Uganda for transforming Kibuye Primary SchoolWith a student population of 1,097 and 25 teachers, Kibuye Primary School has faced significant challenges in accommodating its learners.