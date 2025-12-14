Advertisement

Museveni contrasts Gen Zs with his younger self

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:06 - 14 December 2025
President Yoweri Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni last night delivered a rebuke to Uganda's younger generation, Gen Z, challenging their contemporary preoccupations, which are different from his own revolutionary youth. 

Speaking at a press conference at Nakasero State Lodge last night, Museveni contrasted his generation’s commitment to political action and national liberation with what he perceived as the shallow focus of today's youth.

While at a young age, he and peers were preoccupied with the liberation of Africa, Museveni expressed concern that modern Gen Zs are all about 'vibes' and football.

“Now you the Gen Zs I do not know what you talk about. The other day I started chatting with the Gen Zs. they asked me questions and I responded and I will chat with them again.” 

“Because as you see me here, I was a Gen Z myself. But when I was a youth, I wasn’t talking about European football. I was talking about African and Ugandan liberation.

"When we founded FRONASA I was only 26. Now you the Gen Zs, what are the things you consider”

Museveni warned of the dangers that await if the younger generations don't focus on matters important to the country

“Now you the Gen Zs, what are the things you consider important. All I hear you talking about is vibe, vibe vibe! What is to vibe? What will you eat? How will you defend yourself?...Who is discussing all of that?” 

The President concluded with a sharp challenge, insisting that critical issues of national defence and economic survival are being ignored in favour of fleeting trends.

