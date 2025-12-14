Nobody will create chaos here — Museveni warns

The president explained that several African nations have been destroyed by sectarianism and divisive politics of religion and race backed by foreigners.

President Yoweri Museveni has warned ‘parasite groups’ seeking to create violence in Uganda that they will end badly.

Museveni made the strong remarks while delivering a speech at the annual thanksgiving function at State House, December 12. The annual thanksgiving was attended by religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and several dignitaries.

The president explained that several African nations have been destroyed by sectarianism and divisive politics of religion and race backed by foreigners.

“Many of the problems in Africa are caused by parasite groups backed by foreigners who are trying to create violence in Uganda. Nobody will create chaos here. Whoever tries will end up badly,” he warned before adding.

“Sudan was destroyed by sectarianism of religion and race. They were calling the South Sudanese ‘Arabs,’ yet they are actually blue, not even black. When you come to me and you waste my time with sectarianism of religion or tribe, nkugambirawo sitani nvako ( I tell you, devil leave my side.”

He urged Ugandans to embrace politics of values stressing that as the National Resistance Movement, the ruling party is bound by the value of patriotism.

“In the past these religious groups were part of the problems of Uganda but when the NRM came we rejected the sectarianism of religion or tribe,” he said.

Steady growth

Museveni stated that Uganda’s economy is steadily growing and he hopes the country will hit about 7% growth in GDP this year and hit double figures once the oil starts to flow.

He further explained that citizens need to value the country regardless of one’s identity as tribe and religion which he said ‘does not add as much value as the strength of an entire nation.