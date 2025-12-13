Mungu Feni Foundation secures double platinum win at 2025 West Nile Quality Brand Awards

The faith-based organisation not only received the Quality Excellence Award – Platinum, the highest honour of the night, but was also recognised as both the Best Community Development NGO and the Best Local NGO in West Nile

The Mungu Feni Foundation (MFF) has solidified its reputation as a powerhouse for social change after securing a high-status double victory at the 2025 West Nile Quality Brand Awards.

The faith-based organisation not only received the Quality Excellence Award – Platinum, the highest honour of the night, but was also recognised as both the Best Community Development NGO and the Best Local NGO in West Nile, reflecting the profound trust and credibility it has built among the communities it serves.

The latest accolades signal sustained commitment, credibility, and trust earned from communities through impactful and locally driven interventions

MFF’s latest achievement is the culmination of years of sustained, impactful work, demonstrating a continuous commitment to excellence. Its recent wins follow a distinguished track record of regional and East African recognition.

In 2023, the foundation was celebrated as the Best NGO of the Year in West Nile. This success was followed by another double triumph in 2024, when it clinched the awards for Best Social Impact NGO of the Year and Best Community Development NGO at the same awards ceremony.

Furthermore, the foundation’s influence stretches beyond regional borders. It also secured the title of Best Community Transformation Organisation in East Africa at the prestigious East Africa Brand Quality Awards, underscoring its broad contribution to uplifting vulnerable groups across the entire region.

The string of accolades signals that the organisation’s locally driven interventions are effective and widely appreciated.

Commenting on the honours, Mr Feni Benard expressed profound appreciation to the local population for the recognition. "It is a very good achievement for us to receive such awards from the communities. We really appreciate it," he stated

Mr Feni Benard

Mr Benard credited the foundation's success to collaborative efforts, explaining: “This is all about trust, teamwork, coming together to support youths and the vulnerable in the communities.”

He elaborated on the foundation’s self-sustainability ethos, noting their efforts to empower jobless individuals: "Even those who are jobless come out together to create jobs for themselves." This approach aligns with the foundation’s core belief in empowerment over dependency.

The Mungu Feni Foundation is a Christ-centred, registered non-profit organisation committed to delivering charity, emergency humanitarian support, and sustainable development initiatives.

Founded to uplift and transform lives through Christian values, the foundation is guided by compassion, service, and faith, rooted in the conviction that with God, all things are possible.

Mr Benard confirmed the scale of their ongoing efforts, noting that the MFF is currently managing “five to six projects we are doing for communities, targeting over 300 youths, orphans and the underprivileged so that they can better their lives.”