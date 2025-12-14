Miss Uganda Hannah Karema dispels child trafficking allegations, threatens lawsuit

A woman claimed to possess evidence, including a phone contact registered under the former beauty queen's name and featuring her profile picture, which purportedly linked her directly to the illegal operation.

Former Miss Uganda 2023/2024, Hannah Karema has issued a statement categorically denying what she termed "false, baseless, and deeply hurtful" claims of child trafficking made against her.

The statement comes in response to accusations circulated online, stemming from an interview conducted by YouTuber Allan Cruz.

The Trafficking Allegation

In the interview, the beauty queen was accused of leading a ring that trafficks young girls out of the country.

"Ms Karema traffics girls and sells them abroad. I have got her contact registered in her names and even the profile picture is here. I got the contact from one of my friends," she said.

Categorical Denial and Legal Action

Karema, in her statement, confirmed in her statement that she had sought out a legal team and intends to pursue appropriate legal action against those who spread the defamatory information.

“I have seen the false allegations being circulated about me online, and I want to address them directly. I categorically and unequivocally deny all the claims being made against me.”

Hannah Karema

stressed that the accusations do not reflect her identity, values, or the work she completed during her tenure as Miss Uganda 2023/2024.

Karema confirmed that the matter is being taken "very seriously" and is now "currently being handled through the proper legal channels."

"I reserve my right to take appropriate legal action against those responsible for spreading defamatory information," she said

Despite the severity of the situation, the former beauty queen maintained a stance of transparency.

She declared her willingness to publicly address the claims on a "credible public platform where facts not rumours can be discussed honestly and fairly."

