Museveni set for first TikTok live

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:49 - 11 December 2025
President Museveni with his daughter Natasha Karigire
The live session is being prepared by his daughter, Natasha Karugire, who over the past week joined the president on the campaign trail in the Rwenzori region.
President Yoweri Museveni will soon interact with supporters in a live TikTok session as he prepares to commence campaigns in Central Uganda.

Natasha, revealed that he got the idea from some of her followers on TikTok.

Recently, the 49 year old has been sharing clips on instagram of herself interviewing the president.

In the videos he responds to questions posted on his X handle.

“Some followers have now suggested that we do a TikTok Live session,” she said.

Being new on the app, I have asked about it and I am being advised on how to go about it; if it is  a possibility. I will consult with Mzee and see if it is possible to go live so he can interface with people.”

Natasha also joined helped the president reach out to Ugandans online during the 2020/21 presidential election campaigns 

