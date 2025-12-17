Ex-minister Nsaba Buturo loses daughter Rachael

The family of former Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Dr. Nsaba Buturo, has announced the death of their daughter, Rachael Ainembabazi Buturo.

The family of former Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Dr. Nsaba Buturo, has announced the death of their daughter, Rachael Ainembabazi Buturo. She died on December 17, 2025.

Friends remember Rachael as kind and easy to relate with. Many describe her as warm, social and well loved across Kampala’s social circles.

In a family notice, Dr. Buturo and his wife said the loss has deeply shaken them.

The burial programme shows that a vigil will take place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. It will be held at the family home in Mutungo from 6:00 pm.

A funeral service will follow on Thursday, December 18, 2025. It will be held at Bugolobi Church of Uganda at 3:00 pm.

The body will later be taken to Kisoro District. Burial is planned for December 20, 2025, at 12:00 noon.

The family has not announced the cause of death. Some close friends say Rachael had complained of a migraine before she died.

Dr. Buturo is a former cabinet minister and remains a known figure in public life.

Since the news broke, condolence messages have flooded in. Friends, church leaders and members of the public have described Rachael as gentle and full of life.

Housing Finance Bank, where she worked in marketing and communications, also paid tribute. The bank said she was dedicated and vibrant.

Rachael joined the bank’s head office in Kololo on July 8, 2024. She worked in the marketing department.