Guinness Smooth 'Make It Yours' experience set for this Friday

This Friday at Cask Lounge Kololo, the message is clear: the vibe is yours, the moment is yours, and the Smooth is yours to make.

This Friday’s edition raises the bar with a carefully curated lineup of creatives and entertainers who embody the spirit of “Make It Yours.”

After a standout launch at Fox Lounge last Thursday, the Guinness Smooth “Make It Yours” Experience is set to light up Cask Lounge in Kololo this Friday, December 19, as the brand continues its bold journey of turning bars into immersive creative playgrounds.

True to its promise of self-expression and individuality, Guinness Smooth is taking the experience beyond just great taste, inviting consumers to own the night, personalise the vibe, and express themselves through art, music, and culture, all anchored by the unmistakably smooth stout.

Leading the artistic expression is Wamala Art, who will host a live visual art masterclass, giving revellers a front-row seat to the creative process as art comes to life in real time.

Known for his bold strokes and storytelling through visuals, Wamala Art will transform the space into a canvas, proving that Guinness Smooth is as much about creativity as it is about refreshment.

On the decks, DJ Vans takes centre stage as the night’s main musical headliner. Renowned for his seamless blends and crowd-moving selections, DJ Vans will deliver a carefully crafted set designed to keep the energy high and the dance floor alive deep into the night.

Holding the room together on the mic is MC Trevor, whose infectious energy and effortless crowd engagement promise to elevate the experience from start to finish.

“For this Edition, we are doing Art and music as our pillars, the line-up is fire, and we cannot wait to have creatives and our consumers alive come through and make the night theirs,” said Mercy Atwongyeire, Project Manager, Premium Beer at UBL

The Cask Lounge edition builds on the momentum from Fox Lounge, where the Guinness Smooth “Make It Yours” experience debuted to packed crowds, buzzing conversations, and unforgettable moments.

From immersive brand touchpoints to music-led interactions, the launch reaffirmed Guinness Smooth’s growing footprint in Uganda’s nightlife, positioning it as the drink of choice for consumers who value smoothness, style, and self-expression.

As Guinness Smooth continues to roll out its in-bar experiences across the city, each stop is intentionally curated to reflect the personality of the venue and the people who own it, ensuring no two nights are ever the same.