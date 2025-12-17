Advertisement

Tanqueray takes the Showtime culinary experience to the shores of the Nile

Pulse Uganda 15:17 - 17 December 2025
Tanqueray's Showtime culinary experience
This December 20th, Tanqueray will take all gin lovers for a sensory journey by the Nile at the Showtime destination experience at the new Bridge Club House, an invitation to a laid-back yet impeccably stylish riverside escape getaway from the city’s hustle and bustle.
The year’s final chapter deserves a setting of pure bliss to sum it up. A setting with a gentle breeze carrying the rhythm of the Nile, soft waves lapping at the shore, and the golden sun dappling through lush, riverside greenery.

“As the year draws to a close, we wanted to create a sanctuary for our guests to pause, breathe in nature, and savor life’s refined pleasures,” says Nancy Nansikombi, Brand Manager for Tanqueray East Africa.

“This destination sensory experience is part of Tanqueray’s global ‘It’s Showtime’ campaign to seize every moment, toast to everything worth celebrating, and transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

Since its debut in October, the Showtime series have redefined Kampala’s social tapestry, weaving together eco-luxury, fashion and, and meticulously curated culinary and cocktail artistry. It has elevated brunch culture into an experience and championed the vibrant voices of Uganda’s creative community.

To soundtrack this moment, there will be an extraordinary symphony of talent for the day. The legendary Irene Namubiru and Naava Grey will fill the air with music as captivating as the view. They will be joined by the sublime saxophonist Joseph Sax and the versatile rhythms of the Sakata Band, creating a living melody that flows with the river.

An immersive experience awaits everyone with bottomless culinary delights, each course designed to harmonize perfectly with the crisp, botanical brilliance of a classic Tanqueray cocktail.

This curated experience will have every element from the landscape to the music, the cuisine to the cocktail in your hand, is all designed for discovery and connection. Your riverside rendezvous awaits.

