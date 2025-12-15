Advertisement

Do not post your Christmas travels online – Police warns

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:50 - 15 December 2025
Police is advising against Christmas travels on social media
The caution comes as security agencies across the country move to a heightened state of alert to ensure peaceful celebrations, especially given the proximity of the period to the 2026 general elections.
Police have issued a warning to the public ahead of the festive season, urging citizens to refrain from broadcasting their Christmas travel plans and photos on social media platforms. 

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told reporters on Monday morning that while the festive period is naturally characterised by joy, family reunions, and travel, these activities inadvertently invite opportunistic crime, including theft, house break-ins, and violence.

Mr. Rusoke pointed to the danger posed by digital communication habits. 

"For those who intend to travel, based on our experience and encounters with victims, with this period where we have heightened communication on digital platforms, there are people who advertise their travels," he stated.

"When a man is in Rukungiri, he shares photos and how he is enjoying life on the other side, whereas the village thief is also aware because he shares the same platforms with that traveller. Before you realise, the fellow is at the police to report a case of burglary." 

Rusoke advised against publicly sharing travel itineraries or location updates until one has returned home.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke Kituuma, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson.

Strengthen Community Vigilance

To mitigate the risk of house break-ins while residents are away, the police are championing a reinforced community approach. 

Mr. Rusoke encouraged the public to inform trusted neighbours of their movements. 

"We advise that you keep one or two trusted persons aware of your movements, especially people who live in close neighbourhoods. We also encourage close and strengthened neighbourhood watch so that we are in touch. Keeping in close touch with area police is also important."

A further piece of security advice concerns personal finance. The police spokesperson advised against carrying large amounts of cash during travel, a practice that elevates the risk of street theft and robbery. Instead, he recommended modern alternatives.

 "Also avoid travelling with huge sums of money. Money nowadays can be moved in digital wallets. We advise people to exploit digital transactions," he concluded.

