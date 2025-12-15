Afcon2025: U17 star James Bogere impresses in Cranes’ Morocco camp

U17 FIFA World Cup teenage sensation James Bogere is turning heads in Uganda Cranes camp ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Fresh from the recently concluded U17 FIFA World Cup, teenage sensation James Bogere is turning heads in Uganda Cranes camp ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Cranes played a 2-2 draw in their first buildup match at Maamora Stadium in Rabat against continental club giants FAR Rabat currently competing in the CAF Champions League.

Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put noted that Bogere played and created chances but only lacked maturity.

“Bogere played well. He is learning, missing maturity, but creating chances. Bobosi and Mutyaba were determined,” he said.

According to FUFA, Bogere made a great impression on head coach Paul Put as he came close to finding the net on two occasions.

“Head coach Paul Put handed debutant James Bogere, a star of the U17 World Cup in Qatar, a starting role.Bogere, donning the No. 15 jersey, impressed with his interplay with Travis Mutyaba and Bobosi Byaruhanga, causing problems for AS FAR's defense,” FUFA stated before adding.

“The young striker nearly scored twice in the first half, but his efforts were thwarted by the AS FAR goalkeeper and a narrow miss.”

Uganda Cranes goals were scored by Denis Omedi and Ivan Ahimbisibwe. The national team plays Gabon in the next build up match on December 17.

Uganda Cranes are pooled in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania.

