Advertisement

Afcon2025: U17 star James Bogere impresses in Cranes’ Morocco camp

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
James Bogere
U17 FIFA World Cup  teenage sensation James Bogere is turning heads in Uganda Cranes camp ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. 
Advertisement

Fresh from the recently concluded U17 FIFA World Cup, teenage sensation James Bogere is turning heads in Uganda Cranes camp ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. 

Advertisement

The Cranes played a 2-2 draw in their first buildup match at Maamora Stadium in Rabat against continental club giants FAR Rabat currently competing in the CAF Champions League. 

Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put noted that Bogere played and  created chances but only lacked maturity. 

“Bogere played well. He is learning, missing maturity, but creating chances. Bobosi and Mutyaba were determined,” he said. 

Advertisement

According to FUFA, Bogere made a great impression on head coach Paul Put as he came close to finding the net on two occasions.

“Head coach Paul Put handed debutant James Bogere, a star of the U17 World Cup in Qatar, a starting role.Bogere, donning the No. 15 jersey, impressed with his interplay with Travis Mutyaba and Bobosi Byaruhanga, causing problems for AS FAR's defense,” FUFA stated before adding. 

“The young striker nearly scored twice in the first half, but his efforts were thwarted by the AS FAR goalkeeper and a narrow miss.”

Uganda Cranes goals were scored by Denis Omedi and Ivan Ahimbisibwe. The national team plays Gabon in the next build up match on December 17. 

Uganda Cranes are pooled in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania. 

Advertisement

The national team will kick off their campaign against Tunisia,  December 23 in Rabat. The Uganda Cranes have featured at the Africa Cup of Nations on seven occasions (1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978, 2017 and 2019). 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Sheilah Gashumba is like a dummy to me - Katrina Nilzero speaks of fall-out 
Entertainment
15.12.2025
Sheilah Gashumba is like a dummy to me - Katrina Nilzero speaks of fall-out 
Vote and go home - Gen Muhoozi warns voters
News
15.12.2025
Vote and go home - Gen Muhoozi warns voters
East Africa cities set for historic synchronised New Year’s countdown
Lifestyle
15.12.2025
East Africa cities set for historic synchronised New Year’s countdown
Do not post your Christmas travels online – Police warns
News
15.12.2025
Do not post your Christmas travels online – Police warns
Police hunt Kisaasi shamba boy for kidnapping boss’ son 
News
15.12.2025
Police hunt Kisaasi shamba boy for kidnapping boss’ son 
Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira: UPDF confirms Masaka  priest under arrest for subversion 
News
15.12.2025
Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira: UPDF confirms Masaka  priest under arrest for subversion 