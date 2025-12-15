Former TV host Kawalya Kaiyz returns as a Mu-summer 

Former television host Isaac Semulondo Kawalya aka Kawalya Kaiyz has returned to Uganda but this time as a Mu-summer ready to paint the town red this festive season.

It is December and the Ba-summer are jetting in.

For starters, Mu-summer refers to the Diaspora Ugandans returning home for holidays, especially around the December festive season, who often bring a mix of excitement, high expectations (like non-stop partying, cheap goods), and sometimes disconnect from local realities, creating humorous observations and cultural clashes.

They are characterized by enjoying the party scene intensely, expecting things to be super cheap, and a general "vibe" of celebrating their return.

As a true mu-summer, Kaiyz has been spotted in Kampala’s top night hangouts mixing with old friends and fans following his return from the United States of America earlier this week.

Semulondo Kawalya aka Kawalya Kaiyz

A reliable source revealed that Kaiyz, just like other Ugandans in the diaspora, has returned to enjoy the festive season.

The youthful media personality hosted one of the most popular television shows dubbed NBS Uncut, an entertainment gossip show where he became a household name for going bare knuckles when interviewing his guests. He often asked the most outlandish questions much to the entertainment of viewers.

However, his extreme ways soon landed him in trouble as ‘victims’ of his stories soon piled charges related to offensive communication.

He would spend days in jail on remand before he reportedly fled the country as there was reportedly high-pressure from top public figures who wanted him sacked and also court cases knocking at his door.

