Abryanz questions Ugandans’ fashion sense
Popular fashion entrepreneur Ahumuza Brian better known as Abryanz has questioned the depth of fashion knowledge Ugandans possess.
In an interview with The Daily Monitor, Abryanz stated that he believes Ugandans don’t understand the concept of fashion themes.
When asked if Uganda had a Met Gala, what theme would serve the purpose, he bluntly responded, “Tebabitegela!” This loosely translates, “They don’t get it!”
To answer the question, he then added, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” from the 2018 Met Gala.”
“I can already imagine the drama Ugandans would bring with their outfits. But let’s be honest, Ugandans and dress themes don’t always get along.”
For starters, since the top fashion guru has spoken, a fashion theme provides a central concept, mood, and story for a collection or event, drawing inspiration from diverse sources like eras (Y2K, 80s Glam), nature, art, futurism, culture (heritage, fusion), or social causes.
A theme seems to create a cohesive, memorable experience with specific aesthetics, colours, and textures.
Abryanz's honest opinion seems to corroborate sentiments of critics who allege that red- carpet fashion events in Uganda serve a very predictable pattern of male guests donning shiny suits while the females settling for lengthy body-hugging gowns.