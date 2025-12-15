Police hunt Kisaasi shamba boy for kidnapping boss’ son 

Police are actively hunting for one Muchunguzi David, a shamba boy employed by Dr Tumwesigye Emmanuel for disappearing with Mpirwe Tumwesigye Abraham from Kisaasi

Police are actively hunting for one Muchunguzi David, a shamba boy employed by Dr Tumwesigye Emmanuel for disappearing with his six-year-old son.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Kawala Racheal stated that the victim is Mpirwe Tumwesigye Abraham, a six-year-old child with whom the suspect has been living together with at their home in Ddungu zone, Kisaasi, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

The shamba boy reportedly disappeared with the minor on December 12, 2025 at around 4 pm.

“The Kira road Divisional Police are actively investigating an alleged kidnapping that occurred on 12/12/2025 at about 1600 hours,” SP Kawala stated before adding.

“It is alleged that on 12/12/2025 at around 1600 hours in Ddungu Zone, Kawempe Division, Kampala District, Muchunguzi David, who was employed as a shamba boy by Dr. Tumwesigye Emmanuel, left with the victim, Mpirwe Tumwesigye Abraham, a son of Dr. Tumwesigye Emmanuel, to an unknown destination and did not return.”

Police stated that a case of kidnapping has been reported at Universal Police Post, and relevant statements have been obtained.

SP Kawala appeals to the public to share information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect or victim.