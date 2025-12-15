Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira: UPDF confirms Masaka  priest under arrest for subversion 

Uganda People’s Defence Forces Ag. Director Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi has confirmed that Reverend Father Duesdedit Ssekabira, a catholic diocesan youth chaplain in Masaka diocese is under arrest for subversion.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces Ag. Director Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi has confirmed that Reverend Father Duesdedit Ssekabira, a catholic diocesan youth chaplain in Masaka diocese is under arrest for subversion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press statement released December 14, 2025, Col Magezi revealed that Rev Fr Ssekabira was arrested for involvement in violent subversive activities against the state.

“This is to confirm that Rev. Fr. Ssekabira Deusdedit of Maska diocese was recently arrested by the security forces for involvement in violent subversive activities against the state. Rev. Fr Ssekabira is currently in lawful custody to assist with further investigations into the matter. He will be produced in the courts of law and charged accordingly,” the statement reads.

According to a statement dated December 13, 2025 signed by Masaka Diocese Bishop Serverus Jjumba, Rev Fr Ssekabira was reportedly kidnapped by unknown men in military uniform with a drone taxi on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at around 1pm at his workplace at Uplift Primary School where he serves as a director.

Reverend Father Duesdedit Ssekabira

Advertisement

Advertisement

He stated that they failed to relocate him since December 3.

“All efforts to locate him have so far been fruitless. It is a grievous wound inflicted on Masaka diocese, the entire Catholic Church and Fr Ssekabira’s family. Masaka Diocese together with our lawyers are still doing whatever is in our means to get our priest back unharmed,” part of the statement reads.