Rev Canon Grace Lubaale consecrated Bishop of Busoga Diocese 

Rev. Canon Prof. Grace Lubaale has today been consecrated as the fourth Bishop of Busoga diocese in a colourful ceremony succeeding Rt. Rev. Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye, who retired in October 9 years of service to the church.

Rev. Canon Prof. Grace Lubaale has been consecrated as the fourth Bishop of Busoga diocese in a colourful ceremony succeeding Rt. Rev. Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye.

The consecration was led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba at Bugembe in Jinja City December 14, with thousands in attendance.

Vice President Jessica Alupo represented President Yoweri Museveni as the chief guest .

During the consecration, Archbishop Kaziimba urged Bishop Lubaale to follow the example of Jesus Christ and His apostles while guiding the Diocese with faith and dedication.

“Following the example of Christ and His apostles, I present Dr. Lubaale to you. We trust that the Holy Spirit has called him to lead faithfully,” he said.

In his oath before the clergy, Bishop Lubaale pledged to uphold the teachings of the Church and to oppose all erroneous and unbiblical doctrines, including homosexuality, lesbianism, secularism, materialism, consumerism, and liberalism.

“While taking my oath, I commit to showing mercy and compassion for the poor, the needy, strangers, and all who are destitute or helpless, serving faithfully in the spirit of Christ,” he said.

Long journey in ministry

Rev. Canon Prof. Lubaale’s ministry journey began in 1996 while he was still a student at Kiira College Butiki. He served in the chapel assisting the chaplain, and when the chaplain left, he was appointed Acting Chaplain, leading both staff and students in prayer and ministry.

“Many people encouraged me, saying I was doing a good job. That motivated me to continue on the path of priesthood,” he recalled.

After completing his bachelor’s degree at Makerere University he began lecturing at Kyambogo University. In 2005, he enrolled for a Master of Theology at Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

He was ordained Deacon in 2008 and Priest in 2009 in the Diocese of Kampala, steadily serving the Church while pursuing his academic career. In 2024, he was made Canon of Education at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala, in recognition of his remarkable contribution to education, mentorship, and theological formation.

Alongside his pastoral duties, he rose through the academic ranks to become an Associate Professor at Kyambogo University, where he has mentored countless students, participated in scholarly conferences, and published widely in areas of theology, development, and governance.

Background and Education

Born in 1978, Rev. Canon Prof. Grace Lubaale attended Naminage Primary School, Walukuba East Primary School, and later Kaliro Church of Uganda Primary School, where he met Bishop Frederick Baalwa in 1990 while the bishop then, was pursuing a Diploma in Primary Education at Kaliro National Teachers’ College (NTC).

He went on to St. John Bosco Secondary School, Kaliro for O-Level, and Kiira College Butiki for A-Level before joining Makerere University for his Bachelor’s degree.