Beef: Gloria Bugie storms off live TV in clash with Aaronx 

Fast rising singers Gloria Bugie and Aaronx served drama live on Galaxy TV as the two singers appeared for an interactive interview with Deejay Nimrod.

What started as a simple Question and Answer session turned explosive after Bugie alleged that she does not know Aaronx’s smash hit song ‘Permission’ revealing a deep-seated resentment.

When Nimrod asked whether she knew the song "Permission", Bugie gave a cold response, “No. I know all the major songs that make sense.”

The response sent the whole set bursting into laughter before the Chikicha singer went on to elaborate her side of the story. She accused Aaronx of using her name for clout.

“My advice to all artists who seek to use other people’s names to rise, should stop it the likes of that one seated next to you( Aaronx)”, she said before adding.

“He had a lot of things he said about me and now he is quiet. I have not attacked anybody. You all know what he has been saying about me.”

When pressed to explain his side of the story, Aaronx explained that he is only uncomfortable with Bugie’s bold, sensual and often provocative innuendo-laced performances characterized by her extreme exposure of her skin.

“ I was like she should make music and not show her body to people,” Aaronx replied.

Bugie, boiling with anger, shot back,“I think he should focus on music and not act like women.I can never and never work with artists who act like women. He’s not straight!”

Aaronx

She then dropped the mic and stormed out of the interview.

Earlier this year, Permission singer Aaronx stated boldly that he would never collaborate with Bugie or even date her.

“I can’t do a collaboration with Gloria Bugie please. Gloria Bugie, to the state that I am, a gentle guy, and the kind of work I do, has a class of people who don’t associate with certain things. She has stuff she did back then that doesn't permit me to work with her,” he said and added.