Afcon2025: Uganda Cranes early birds in Morocco 

Uganda Cranes touched down in Casablanca, Morocco, December 8 becoming the first nation to get into the North Africa country for the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), the squad will undertake an eleven day preparatory camp which includes two trial matches as part of the final build up to Afcon2025 tournament.

The early arrival will further boost the players’ confidence helping them acclimatize with the weather characterised by chilly nights and moderately warm days.

Cranes’ delegation in Morocco was led by Dr Apollo Ahimbisibwe, head coach Paul Put, assistant coach Fred Muhumuza, and the full technical and support team.

A group of seventeen players departed from Kampala, while the remaining thirteen will connect directly to Morocco from their respective clubs.

Uganda Cranes are pooled in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania.

The national team will kick off their campaign against Tunisia, December 23 in Rabat. The Uganda Cranes have featured at the Africa Cup of Nations on seven occasions (1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978, 2017 and 2019).