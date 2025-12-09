The Limoncello After-Party that ruled the weekend

This was the Limoncello Brunch after party hosted by Don Julio featuring the 1942, brand influencer, Sheila Gashumba.

In countries like Uganda, December is summer, there are parties across the city and some take place co-currently in the same location.

It is Detty December. In countries like Uganda, December is summer, there are parties across the city and some take place co-currently in the same location.

It’s what happened at Mediterrano Restaurant’s rooftop on Sunday evening.

The Dolce & Gabbana themed after party brought together a few guests from the brunch and those that strictly came for an Ibiza experience; from DJs such as DJ Sydii Gonzales, DJ Carlos, AJ, Focus and MC Pauma created an ambiance to help the transition from fine dining to a rave.

But there was a lot going on, the theatrical display by the Party Central 256, an Asian tribal inspired dance showcase; from masks, big garbs and the slow-motion induced dance moves, they were a spectacle.

But when the party started, when the DJs started playing, the venue was turned up; the lighting, the rays, neon and the sunset on the screen set the mood, pulsing the venue.

Whether it was DJ Spinny or DJ Sydii, they ensured the audience was on it’s feet, they celebrated the big songs and sang along to their anthems, in fact, the biggest break was the fireworks that lit the skyline.

The bespoke cocktails and the traditional ones such as Margaritas and Palomas, and the various serving of ranges of 1942, Blanco, Anejo, and Reposado, emphasized Don Julio’s role as a leading brand in curating unique experiences for its consumers.

“At the Limoncello after-party, we wanted to deliver a premium experience that would give our customers an experience that would kick off December enjoyments in full,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa. “As Don Julio, we are always delighted to deliver such premium experiences to our consumers, and we promise to always deliver,” she added.