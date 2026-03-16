Lukwago Usher leads Masaka’s Neon Rave dance battle

The Neon Raves in Masaka were more than just a competition; they became a cultural meeting point where music, dance and youth expression collided.

The Neon Raves in Masaka were more than just a competition; they became a cultural meeting point where music, dance and youth expression collided.

Usher’s choreography has shaped performances that have dazzled audiences worldwide, but his focus remains firmly rooted in Masaka

The glow of neon lights washed over Masaka on March 6, transforming the district into a pulsating hub of rhythm, color, and youthful energy. The Tusker Lite Neon Raves, already famed for their electrifying atmosphere, found a perfect home in a town that has long been synonymous with artistry.

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Masaka’s cultural legacy is undeniable. It has given Uganda voices that echo far beyond its borders — Eddy Kenzo’s global Afrobeats triumph, Mathias Walukagga’s lyrical depth, Geoffrey Lutaaya’s soulful melodies, and Suuna Ben’s vibrant stage presence. Yet, as the Neon Raves showed, Masaka’s story is not only sung but danced.

At the center of the night’s spectacle was Lukwago Usher, Masaka’s dance prodigy turned mentor, who served as one of the judges. Known simply as Usher, he brought with him the weight of experience and the passion of someone who has lived the art form.

His journey — from choreographing for Masaka Kids Africana to founding the Dream Team Masaka Foundation — has been defined by a belief that dance is more than movement; it is storytelling, discipline and opportunity.

Usher’s choreography has shaped performances that have dazzled audiences worldwide, but his focus remains firmly rooted in Masaka. Ahead of the event, he said dance is not just about technique but also emotion and storytelling — a message that ultimately set the tone for what competitors delivered on stage.

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The Neon Raves in Masaka were more than just a competition; they became a cultural meeting point where music, dance and youth expression collided.

In Masaka, that fusion felt particularly powerful. Contestants presented routines that blended street choreography with contemporary flair, each performance reflecting the district’s creative heartbeat.

De-Squad, the first all-female crew at the Neon Raves, captivated the audience with fast-paced moves set to pop, dancehall and Amapiano beats. Their intense footwork, attitude and carefree stage presence quickly drew the crowd in.

Other crews — The Hites, Vika Big Boys, Vibes Dancers, Hypers, Cindy Dancehall Machine, The Mask, Under the Influence and Wanted Dance Crew — pushed the energy even further. Many did not simply dance; they seemed to leave their souls on stage, twisting, locking and attempting daring moves that stretched the imagination.

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When Vika Big Boys took to the stage and punctuated their routine with rare backflips and explosive choreography, it became clear they had come determined to win.

Props also played a memorable role throughout the night. From DC’s Joker-style make-up seen at earlier Neon Raves in Hoima to the creative use of beer crates, props have become part of the spectacle. Masaka followed the tradition, with neon outfits, exaggerated designs and even baby oil — one crew appeared coated in it — sending the crowd into loud cheers.

As in any competition, the judges were not shy about critique. Music fans remember figures such as Simon Cowell on American Idol, Ian Mbagua on Tusker Project Fame, or Dominic Sandoval — popularly known as D-Trix — on America's Best Dance Crew.

In Masaka, Lukwago played that role, keeping dancers on their toes with pointed comments and precise observations on how they could improve.

According to Sandra Againe, Brand Manager for Tusker Lite, Lukwago’s experience made him the ideal judge for the competition.

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“Lukwago is an experienced dancer and choreographer, so him being a judge for the Neon Rave in Masaka is perfect,” she said. “He understands the culture and stories that were told by the dancers in Masaka.”

He was joined on the judging panel by Malcolm Ssenyondo, a dancer who began performing in 2013 with Masaka Kids Africana and has appeared in music videos including Kazindalo by Kalifah Aganaga and Angellah by Hilderman.

After a night of twisting, flipping and locking, Cindy Dancehall Machine were crowned winners, with De Dancers’ Group finishing as runners-up and Representable Performers taking third place. All these teams have now qualified for the finale set for Kampala; the ultimate showdown will see all the winners return to claim the crown of Uganda’s best dance crew.

The Neon Raves served as a reminder that Masaka’s artistic legacy is anything but static. Just as Kenzo’s beats and Walukagga’s ballads once defined eras, the dancers performing beneath the neon lights are now writing the next chapter.

With Usher guiding the judging panel, the message was clear: authenticity and creativity remain the currency of tomorrow’s stars.

And the night did not end with the dance battles. Masaka’s reputation as a cradle of talent continued to shine when hometown performer Suuna Ben stepped onto the stage.

His performance began calmly, almost deceptively so. But those familiar with his sets know that the calm rarely lasts long. Before long, the energy surged, and the crowd responded as the hometown star delivered yet another electrifying moment to close a night Masaka is unlikely to forget.