World Oral Health Day: Unilever campaign targets school children in Kampala, Wakiso

Pepsodent, launched a major school outreach campaign targeting 100,000 pupils across 40 primary schools in Kampala and Wakiso District.

Pepsodent, launched a major school outreach campaign targeting 100,000 pupils across 40 primary schools in Kampala and Wakiso District.

The initiative aims to improve oral hygiene habits among children and is being implemented under the global theme “Do the 2 – Brush Day and Night,” encouraging learners to brush their teeth at least twice daily to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

To mark World Oral Health Day, Unilever Uganda, through its oral care brand Pepsodent, has launched a major school outreach campaign targeting 100,000 pupils across 40 primary schools in Kampala and Wakiso District.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative aims to improve oral hygiene habits among children and is being implemented under the global theme “Do the 2 – Brush Day and Night,” encouraging learners to brush their teeth at least twice daily to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

Through interactive school-based sessions, pupils are being taught the importance of good oral hygiene, correct toothbrushing techniques, and how daily habits contribute to maintaining a healthy mouth.

The programme also includes the distribution of oral care products, enabling learners to practice what they learn both at school and at home.

Speaking during the campaign launch, Luck Ochieng, Managing Director of Unilever East Africa, said the programme is designed to instill healthy habits early in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today we mark World Oral Health Day. We have a plan to touch 100,000 school going children in 40 schools around Kampala and Wakiso. Today we were educating children on how to brush properly and what kind of toothpaste to use to maintain oral hygiene which is very important for their health and confidence,” Ochieng said.

He noted that the focus on children is driven by global statistics showing that oral health problems often begin early but only become visible later in adulthood.

“Statistics show that globally we have over 3.5 billion people who suffer from various forms of oral and dental hygiene issues. Many times problems manifest when you are an adult but they are very preventable when you are young,” he explained.

Pepsodent, launched a major school outreach campaign targeting 100,000 pupils across 40 primary schools in Kampala and Wakiso District.

Ochieng added that conditions such as tooth cavities develop gradually due to behaviours related to diet, brushing, and general oral care. Influencing children early, he said, can help reduce dental problems later in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We see that we can impact what happens later in life if we are able to influence the young earlier on. Schools present a massive opportunity for us to do that. Data shows that young children miss school because of cavities which disrupts their education. We therefore want to teach them the right behaviour,” he said.

He also called on parents to reinforce the lessons being taught in schools.

“To the parents, we encourage parents to practice brushing twice a day and teaching their children to use fluoride-based toothpaste after food. We bring Pepsodent as a good fluoride-based paste that they can use,” Ochieng said.

Luck Ochieng, Managing Director of Unilever East Africa

At Nakasero Primary School in Kampala, where the campaign activities were held, school leaders welcomed the initiative, saying oral health plays a critical role in children’s ability to learn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela Kisolo, Deputy Headteacher at the school, said dental problems can significantly affect pupils’ academic performance.

“We are pleased that we have been picked to celebrate this day. A child with dental problems cannot study. Dental health is therefore very important for our children,” she said.

Kisolo added that the programme had helped learners gain practical knowledge about dental care.

Luck Ochieng, Managing Director of Unilever East Africa

“Children learnt a lot along with using the teachers and we believe that we shall step up our dental hygiene,” she noted.

According to Uganda National Oral Health Policy, oral diseases remain a significant public health concern, with prevention and early education identified as key strategies in reducing the burden of dental conditions. School-based programmes are considered essential in shaping lifelong health behaviours.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people, making them among the most common health conditions worldwide. Initiatives such as the Pepsodent school programme aim to address this challenge through community-focused education.