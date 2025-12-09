Kampala’s Barbeque, Beats & Belly Laughs: A Sunday hangout like no other

The evening carried the inviting charm of a backyard gathering, the music, conversations and lots of tender meat

Kampala has no shortage of Sunday hangouts, but few strike the sweet spot between flavour, music, and easy-going fun quite like Barbeque, Beats and Belly Laughs.

Back with a fresh burst of energy and now curated by The Singleton, the latest edition transformed a parking lot on Acacia Avenue into a swanky blue outdoor lounge where smooth whisky, tender meat, and good company effortlessly intertwined.

Hosted by corporate executive-turned-grill-enthusiast Tony Otoa, the evening carried the inviting charm of a backyard gathering, the music, conversations and lots of tender meat, in fact, the only time the regular programming was interrupted was when comedian Okello Okello, the MC of the day made announcements.

Otoa, a self-taught roaster and the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at the Uganda National Oil Company, commanded the pit with confidence, serving flame-kissed cuts and hearty barbeque creations that kept plates full and spirits high.

His approach is simple: feed people well, and feed them until they surrender. On this day, he delivered exactly that.

The problem is that the audience may have underestimated the man’s dedication when it comes to fulfilling his promises; the meat was served, a lot of it and some people indeed started dropping.

But the trick to avoid giving up was right under their nose- literally; when the steaks were taken with a neat The Singleton, one could easily take on a second or third plate of pork cuts, but many people found out late.

With his team, Comrade Grills, they mainly served chicken, goats meat and pork, it was the chicken that most people were drawn to; the waiters, who most of the times encouraged guests not to leave the trays or bones with meat were always available to ask if someone needed more.

The Singleton’s presence added an indulgent new layer to the experience. A dedicated cocktail bar where most guests got their starter cocktail before venturing into the rest of the day’s cocktail menu.

But there was something about Otoa’s roasts that sets them apart from any other roast in Kampala; from the lighter cuts to the rich, slow-roasted meats, it is hard imagining one place in the city with meat that juicy or tender.

Whether you were separating it from the bone or breaking it into two, it always happened seamlessly. No wonder guests started discussing his recipe over their tables.

“Do you think this was first boiled, it is so soft to simply be a roast,” one wondered.

Then there was a clever way every flavour easily found harmony with The Singleton’s smooth, layered profile.

Brand Manager Simon Lapyem framed it best: this edition was “a celebration of the art of taste,” brought to life through refined whisky moments woven seamlessly into the evening’s easy rhythm.

And rhythm there was; supplied by Kampala favourites from Sese Nation, their sets guided guests from mellow sundowner grooves into full-throttle dance-floor energy, building a soundtrack that felt as fluid as the whisky and as warm as the glow across the crowd.

Laughter, unfiltered conversation, and spontaneous jokes stitched everything together, turning the gathering into something that felt intimate, spirited, and unmistakably Kampala.

In the end, Barbeque, Beats, and Belly Laughs delivered what it promised: a full-sensory blend of taste, rhythm, and connection. With The Singleton’s refined touch elevating the familiar formula, the experience felt richer, smoother, and more immersive than ever.