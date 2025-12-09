South Africa’s DJ Chelsea Sloan spices up Choplife at Aura

From the moment doors opened, the night leaned into its ‘work hard, play harder’ philosophy.

Hosted by Sheila Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, in partnership with Don Julio, the experience once again proved why the series has become a staple for the city’s nightlife faithful.

On Sunday night, Aura Lounge turned into one of Kampala’s liveliest spots as the Chop Life Party returned, drawing a full house for an evening of music, tequila, and high-energy celebration.

Revelers stepped into an atmosphere that felt stylish yet effortless, with the venue dressed for an evening of premium indulgence.

Don Julio set the tone at the bar, serving its full range with the much-anticipated flair and lavish presentation of every bottle purchased. From the crisp Blanco to the smooth Reposado and Añejo, all the way to the coveted 1942.

For cocktail lovers, Aura’s mixologists kept the offerings flowing, from classic Margaritas and Palomas to bolder tequila-forward mixes.

The sound scope carried the energy from start to end. DJs Selector Jay, DJ Jose, Carlos Lopez (Joshua Baraka), Slick Stuart, and the headliner, Chelsea Sloan, delivered an adrenaline rush with the high-energy and glam, thanks to the sets they played.

They covered genres such as Dancehall, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, R&B, Afro-soul, all mashed up to suit the mood and the tempo of the night.

Talking about the vibe and what Chop Life stands for, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa, said, “Chop Life is where Kampala comes to celebrate the small wins and the big ones. Don Julio elevates those moments. From the first Margarita to the last 1942 toast at dawn. This is why this partnership matters to us: it brings our tequila to the people who understand premium nightlife the most.”

At about 2 am, the night closed with a set from the headlining DJ Chelsea Sloan, whose Amapiano mixed with Afro dancehall set had people dancing their way into dawn.