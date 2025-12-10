Advertisement

Photos: What you missed at Chosen Becky’s Kukyala ceremony

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
Abdul Sekajja and Chosen Becky
Singer Chosen Becky and Abdul Ssekajja held a successful marriage ceremony in Masaka to seal their relationship that has been the talk of the town. 
Abdul Sekajja and Chosen Becky

Becky, as a beautiful Muganda woman and Ssekajja, held true to cultural norms and went all out paying homage true to their ancestry as they celebrated making their relationship official in the eyes of man and the divine as Kiganda norms demand. 

Chosen Becky
The Bankuza singer rocked a lime-green Gomesi accentuated with white pearls while Ssekajja settled for a monochromatic black and white coat and kanzu. 

Spice Diana performs at the event

With droves of fans and celebrities, Becky and Ssekajja’s big-day was a star attraction. Singer Spice Diana stunned in a pink rose gomesi, standing out in a bold fashion statement and also performed for the couple much to the excitement of the guests. 

Singer Rema Namakula, Maureen Nantume, Pr Wilson Bugembe among others sprinkled star dust both on the dancefloor and in person as they graced the occasion. 

Chosen Becky
Becky’s ex-lover and baby daddy Amir Mutebi could not help but congratulate the couple. 

“My Friend Rebecca, I dearly congratulate you upon reaching this special day as God had planned it for you.Wishing you and your husband a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, growth, and happiness. Truly happy for you both,” he posted on Facebook. 

