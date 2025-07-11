Stecia Mayanja unveiled as President of new opposition party NPP 

Singer Stecia Mayanja has joined the ever-growing list of entertainers who are giving elective politics a shot ahead of next year’s elections.

Mayanja was on Friday unveiled as President of the recently rebranded National Peasants’ Party (NPP).

At a pompous event, the former Eagle’s Production read out her oaths, vowing to, among others to be loyal and faithful to her party's constitutional values

“I shall discharge my duties with honesty, diligence and integrity and always act in the best interest of the party and the people of Uganda,” she proclaimed amid applause.

Stecia Mayanja taking oath

NPP history

The NPP is one of the many previously dormant parties that have recently been rejuvenated ostensibly to participate in the upcoming election season.

The party was founded in 2004 by Elias Wamala.

The party attempted in 2006 to front a presidential candidate, Elias Wamala Segujja, but failed to nominate its candidate for the 2006 presidential elections, but he was turned away by the Electoral Commission after he failed to fulfil all the requirements for nomination.