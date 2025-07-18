Racheal Magoola, Victoria Bagaya and other celebs defeated in NRM polls

Thursday, July 17th’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary primaries dealt a blow to several celebrities who sought the ruling party’s flag in next year’s general elections.

In this piece, we take a look at some of the big names in the entertainment world that came out bruised in the polls.

Racheal Magoola

The Afrigo Band songstress came out short in her bid to retain the Bugweri District Woman MP seat.

She lost the NRM flag to young and energetic Aminah Mutesi Nalugoda, whose campaign tactics captivated the voters in the eastern district.

Magoola, famous for her timeless songs like Obangaina, faced sharp criticism from voters for her noticeable silence on the parliament floor, and absence on the ground.

Charles Manguhya Mpagi

The revered journalist and television political talk show host was floored in the race for the Burahya constituency, Kabarole district, NRM flag.

He lost to Joseph Joseph Mugenyi, a former staff member of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, who polled 23,513 votes, representing 50.6% of the total ballots cast.

Also in this race was Richard Rwabuhinga, who served as Kabarole LCV Chairperson for over a decade. He managed 14,716 votes, while Mwanguhya polled only 6,470 votes (13.9%).

Victoria Winfred Bagaya

Another celebrated television personality came short in the race for Fort Portal City woman MP, ceding the flag to Irine Linda

In the race of seven, Mrs Linda led with 9160 votes, followed by Sylvia Rwabwogo with 6232.

Bagaya came in third place with 3662 votes.

Both MS Bagaya and Mr Mwanguhya resigned their positions at NBS TV along with three others (Jonah Byakutaga, Zambaali Bulasiyo Mukasa and Robert Ssekidde aka Tuff B) to give elective politics a try.’

Emeka and his wife Mackline Asiimire Bareija

This social media personality and wife to Comedian Collins Emeka Baryeija was also handed a defeat in the Igara West Member of Parliament (MP) race.