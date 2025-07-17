Primaries: NRM disappointed by low turnout in Kampala 

The National Resistance Movement admitted to falling short of expectations in Kampala city during Thursday’s party primary elections.

Across the five divisions of the capital city, voter turnout was extremely low, with several polling stations remaining empty for over an hour after voting started.

Daily Monitor reported that at stations such as Bat Valley, polling officials sat idly at midday, with no one showing up. Even candidates had yet to send their agents to the station.

NRM takes fault

Kampala’s NRM Chairman Me Salim Uhuru admitted that the turnout was below his expectations.

Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru

He blamed it on poor grassroots mobilisation and voters being busy with work.

“I was shocked by the turn-up…I expected some vibe and momentum, but it was extremely low,” he said.

“Most of the people were at work looking for money. It was upon our structure to mobilise people to come and vote for the best candidates of their choice.”