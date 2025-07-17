NRM Primaries: Kagabo, Mapenduzi in tears as Nyamutoro, Muhwezi take early leads 

The ruling National Resistance Movement is holding its primary elections for parliamentary flag bearers across the country.

Tensions were high in several violence-prone constituencies, including Lwemiyaga, Rubanda, Lwengo, Isingiro, Kitagwenda and others.

Police and the UPDF deployed heavily to curtail any chaos.

By lunchtime, results and updates had started flooding social media from some of the constituencies, showing some party top shots enjoying early leads.

Official election results, however, are not expected until late in the evening.

Kagabo trails

From Bukoto South in Lwengo district, the incumbent, Twaha Kagabo, who months ago crossed from the opposition NUP to the NRM, was struggling.

At several polling stations, Kabago’s representatives had hardly 5 people queuing behind, whereas Hon Muyanja Mbabaali, his main contender, appeared to enjoy a healthy lead.

Mbabali lost the 2020 NRM primaries to Abdul Kiyimba, who in turn was to be trounced by Kagabo in the general elections.

Another new NRM entrant, Ojara Mapinduzi, appeared to struggle in the preliminary results from Bardege-Layibi Division, where musician Bosmic Otim was enjoying a big lead from several polling stations.

Other constituencies

Other results from the field showed other NRM top shots taking a lead among them, Hon Jim Muhwezi in Rujumbura, Hon Fiona Nyamutoro in Nebbi, where she is contesting for District Woman MP, Hon Balyeku in Jinja South West, among others.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Lwemiyaga County where the two main contestants, Gen Emmanuel Rwashande and Thoedore Ssekikubo, were seen exchanging words at the party’s head offices at 2 pm at most polling stations and concluded at 2 pm.

